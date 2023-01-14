Jones made a career-high 47 tackles (24 solo) to go with 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble while playing 13 games in the 2022 season.

Jones led the Broncos in sacks for the 2022 campaign despite playing in just 13 games. The veteran defensive end missed the final four games of the season after landing on injured reserve with a hip injury. It appears Jones won't require surgery, and he should be good-to-go in the offseason as he approaches the free agent market. One of the Broncos' most solid young players on defense, Jones is likely to see many suitors around the league looking to bolster their defense with a young and rising star. It's possible the 26-year-old could sign a new deal with Denver, but he will likely command a sizable contract.