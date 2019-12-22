Play

Jones (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Jones missed Week 15's loss to the Chiefs, but the rookie third-round pick is back in the fold. He has nine tackles and a sack through 12 games this year, and Jones is in line for a starting role since DeMarcus Walker (ankle) is inactive.

