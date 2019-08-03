Jones tallied three tackles, three quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss during Thursday's 14-10 win over the Falcons.

Jones dominated the Falcons' offensive line down the stretch, harassing Matt Schaub into a late interception. Obviously, Jones was going against down-roster players, but the rookie showed the ability to generate push up the middle that can complement the Broncos ferocious outside rush. Continued such performances can earn Jones an expanded role in passing situations.