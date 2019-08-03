Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Gets after Atlanta
Jones tallied three tackles, three quarterback hits, and a tackle for loss during Thursday's 14-10 win over the Falcons.
Jones dominated the Falcons' offensive line down the stretch, harassing Matt Schaub into a late interception. Obviously, Jones was going against down-roster players, but the rookie showed the ability to generate push up the middle that can complement the Broncos ferocious outside rush. Continued such performances can earn Jones an expanded role in passing situations.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Stills
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Who to draft in every slot in non-PPR
How should you build your team in non-PPR? We've got you covered with an expert draft strategy...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...
-
QB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at quarterback with all of...
-
Picking No. 1 in non-PPR
Picking at No. 1 overall leaves decisions, too. Here's one expert's approach to building his...