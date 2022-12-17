Denver placed Jones (hip) on its season-ending injured reserve list Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
After physicians determined Jones would need four to six weeks to recover from the hip issue he's dealing with, his 2022 season is coming to an end. For the rest of this year, rookie sixth-rounder Matt Henningsen should see his role expand at defensive end.
More News
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Questionable despite not practicing•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Missing practice with hip injury•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Comes away with another sack Sunday•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Cleared to play•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Exits with injury•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Back in action•