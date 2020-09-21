site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Hurts knee in loss
Jones suffered a knee injury in the second half of Sunday's 26-21 loss to the Steelers and didn't return to the game, Jeff Legwold and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com report.
The severity of Jones' knee injury is not yet known, but the Broncos should have an update on the initial injury report as they start preparing for a Week 3 clash with the Buccaneers.
