Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Joins Denver defensive line
The Broncos selected Jones in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 71st overall.
The first defensive selection for Denver in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones is perhaps a bit undersized (281 pounds) for a pure nose tackle, but he was a disruptive force with Ohio State, racking up 13 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks and 43 tackles in his junior season. Jones should be the primary interior pass rusher, but the likes of Shelby Harris and Mike Purcell will likely still rotate plenty along the defensive line.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Day 2 RB prospects
After the dust settled on Josh Jacobs, our Fantasy crew reacts to the running backs taken in...
-
Day 2 TE prospects
After the dust settled on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, our Fantasy crew reacts to the tight...
-
Day 2 QB prospects
After the dust settled on Kyler Murray, Daniel Jones and Dwayne Haskins, our Fantasy crew reacts...
-
Day 2 WR prospects
After the dust settled on Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry, our Fantasy crew reacts to the wide...
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...
-
Hockenson can be a Day 1 starter
We usually don't expect much from rookie tight ends, but T.J. Hockenson might be the exception...