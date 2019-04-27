The Broncos selected Jones in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 71st overall.

The first defensive selection for Denver in the 2019 NFL Draft, Jones is perhaps a bit undersized (281 pounds) for a pure nose tackle, but he was a disruptive force with Ohio State, racking up 13 tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks and 43 tackles in his junior season. Jones should be the primary interior pass rusher, but the likes of Shelby Harris and Mike Purcell will likely still rotate plenty along the defensive line.