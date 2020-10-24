The Broncos activated Jones (knee) from injured reserve Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Jones was handed a 4-to-6 week timeline after suffering a PCL strain in the Week 2 loss to Pittsburgh, and he'll make his return to the lineup Sunday against the Chiefs. During his stint on IR, Jurrell Casey (biceps) was ruled out for the season, so Jones could return to an expanded role at defensive end. The 2019 third-rounder posted four tackles and played 58 defensive snaps through the first two games of the year.