The Broncos' resigning of veteran Shelby Harris places Jones' presumed starting role in doubt for 2020, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Jones was a favorite of head coach Vic Fangio's heading into the 2019 draft and all signs pointed to him entering the starting lineup in 2020 opposite Jurrell Casey with the presumed departures of Harris and Derek Wolfe. Harris' return throws a wrench into the works. Klis floats the potential of Jones starting alongside Harris and Casey while nose tackle Mike Purcell rotates in, but that leaves the team very undersized upfront -- something that led to a poor performance against the run early in 2019. The most likely scenario, pending further additions to the line, is Purcell starting in the middle bracketed by Casey and Harris. Jones should get more action in 2020 than he did in 2019 as he's groomed for a starting role, and he may even supplant Harris at some point, but Harris' return should definitely eat into Jones' snaps.