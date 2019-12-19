Play

Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jones didn't practice in any capacity before being rules out for Week 15's loss to the Chiefs, so Wednesday's limited session represents tangible progress. The rookie third-round pick appears to have a shot at retaking the field against Detroit on Sunday, though the Broncos are unlikely to rush him back to action until fully healthy.

