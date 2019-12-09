Play

Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones was spotted wearing a walking boot following the Week 14 win. High-ankle sprains generally carry a multi-week recovery timetable, so with only three contests remaining in the regular season it's possible that the Broncos will opt to place Jones on injured reserve. The rookie third-round pick has notched nine tackles (five solo), one sack, two defended passes and one interception across 12 games this season.

