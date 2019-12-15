Play

Jones (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The Broncos are tight on depth at defensive end, as DeMarcus Walker (ankle) and Adam Gotsis (knee) are inactive as well. Deyon Sizer, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, is a candidate to start, but Kyle Peko could bump over from his typical interior position.

