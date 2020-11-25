Jones recorded three tackles and a sack during Sunday's 20-13 win over Miami.
The sack was Jones' second in his last three games as the Broncos swarmed Tua Tagovailoa for six total sacks. Jones has made the most of his increased opportunities with both Jurrell Casey (biceps) and Shelby Harris (COVID-19) out of the lineup. Harris may return Sunday against the Saints, which should help prevent the Saints from keying on the sophomore lineman. New Orleans ranks eleventh in the league in 2020, surrendering 16 sacks thus far this season.