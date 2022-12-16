Jones (hip) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Arizona.
Jones didn't practice at all during Week 15 prep, so it's surprising to see him have a chance to suit up Sunday. The fourth-year defensive end has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks and one forced fumble.
More News
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Missing practice with hip injury•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Comes away with another sack Sunday•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Cleared to play•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Exits with injury•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Back in action•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Questionable to return Thursday•