Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Lions, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jones has been limited all week with an ankle injury, a positive sign for his Sunday availability considering he was unable to practice in any fashion in the lead-up to Week 15. Jonathan Harris is in line to fill in for Jones at defensive end if he is unable to suit up against Detroit.

