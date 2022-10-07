site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Questionable to return Thursday
Jones is questionable to return to Thursday's contest as he's being evaluated for a concussion, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Jones managed to play for a majority of Thursday's game before getting taken off with a head injury. Expect Matt Henningsen to see his snaps increase until Jones is able to return.
