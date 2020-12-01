Jones made nine tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Saints.
Jones continues to establish himself as the team's starting defensive end, as he has registered at a 58 percent snap share or better in six straight games. The Ohio State product has totaled 24 tackles and three sacks in that stretch, and he came through with a career high in stops in Week 12.
