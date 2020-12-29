Jones recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack across 41 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
Jones now has five sacks on the season, the third-highest total on the Broncos this season. Over the past four weeks, he has played in 67 percent of the defensive snaps, the highest total of any defensive end in Denver.
More News
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Rings up career-high nine stops•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Picks up sack against Dolphins•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Records sack against Atlanta•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Lifted from IR•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Slated to return from IR•
-
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Will miss 4-to-6 weeks•