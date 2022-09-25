site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-dremont-jones-set-to-face-49ers | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Set to face 49ers
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2022
at
7:10 pm ET
•
1 min read
Jones (neck) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Jones suffered the neck injury during practice but will still suit up even after not being able to practice in any capacity Friday. He has logged two sacks and seven total tackles across two games this season.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
4D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/18/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
01/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/26/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
12/19/2021
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read