Jones (knee) is expected to return to practice Wednesday, indicating the beginning of his 21-day window to be activated from IR, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Jones has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in Week 2 against the Steelers. He was handed a 4-to-6 week timeline, so his return to the lineup this Sunday against the Chiefs would line up. Jurrell Casey (biceps) was ruled out for the season a few weeks ago, so Jones is slated to secure a starting defensive end job upon return to the lineup.