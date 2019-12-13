Play

Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Jones didn't practice all week but still has a chance to suit up, apparently. Despite the tag, he seems more likely ticketed for a multi-game absence. Adam Gotsis stands to gain playing time if Jones is out.

