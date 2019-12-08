Play

Jones (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans

It's unclear how Jones suffered the injury, but he was forced to leave the game on the first defensive drive of the game. As long as Jones is sidelined, Adam Gotsis is in line to see an uptick in defensive and special teams snaps.

