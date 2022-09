Jones recorded six tackles (four solo), two sacks and one forced fumble in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Texans.

Jones strip-sacked Davis Mills for a seven-yard loss on a third-and-10 play in the second quarter, but the Texans recovered. The fourth-year defensive end took down the quarterback again on a third-down snap in the fourth quarter, forcing Houston to punt. Coming into the season, Jones totaled 15.5 sacks across his first three seasons in Denver, but he's off to a hot start in 2022.