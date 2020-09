Jones (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Jones has a PCL strain that will keep him out 4-to-6 weeks, so he'll target a return in late October. The 2019 third-round pick carved out a decent workload to begin the season and recorded four total tackles through two games. With DeMarcus Walker also leaving this past Sunday's game with a calf injury, the Broncos may need reinforcements at defensive end before Week 3's matchup versus the Buccaneers.