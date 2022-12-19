Jones said that he was placed on injured reserve to due a hip labrum injury, but he does not expect to require surgery for this issue, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Jones is expected to need at least 4-to-6 weeks to recover from this issue, which will keep him on IR for the remainder of the regular season. The 25-year-old also added that this move to IR was to allow him to rest with Denver already eliminated from postseason contention after falling to 3-10 in Week 14. Jones had already matched his career high in sacks through 13 games in this season, and he could be in line for a solid payday when he hits free agency this coming offseason.