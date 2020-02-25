General manager John Elway acknowledged that Lock is "the guy" in Denver, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Lock's 64.1 percent completion rate as a rookie was actually better than what he posted in any of his four seasons at Missouri. That's not to say concerns about accuracy or pocket presence can now be totally dismissed, but the 2019 second-round pick at least played well enough to earn the starting job for Week 1 of 2020. Elway was asked about the possibility of signing Tom Brady, and while the GM said he'd be willing to talk with the future Hall of Famer, he also made sure to mention that the Broncos are happy with Lock, per Mike Klis of 9News Denver. There hasn't been any other suggestion that Denver is one of the destinations Brady would consider.