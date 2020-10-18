Lock (shoulder) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Lock last suited up on Sept. 20, but the postponement of the Broncos' originally-scheduled Week 5 contest to this Sunday has afforded the second-year signal caller the added time he needed to be ready to return to the lineup following a two-game absence. Lock's return, along with that of running back Phillip Lindsay (toe), helps offset the Week 6 unavailability of leading rusher Melvin Gordon (illness) and top tight end Noah Fant (ankle).
