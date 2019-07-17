Broncos' Drew Lock: Agrees to rookie deal
Lock signed his rookie contract Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
The Broncos and Lock were at an impasse as recently as Tuesday, but the two sides agreed to workout bonuses in 2021 and 2022, getting the signal-caller in the house for the start of training camp. He'll kick off his career behind veteran Joe Flacco, with his second-round status giving Lock a good shot to make his presence felt early as a professional.
