Lock signed his rookie contract Wednesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The Broncos and Lock were at an impasse as recently as Tuesday, but the two sides agreed to workout bonuses in 2021 and 2022, getting the signal-caller in the house for the start of training camp. He'll kick off his career behind veteran Joe Flacco, with his second-round status giving Lock a good shot to make his presence felt early as a professional.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • lamar-jackson.jpg

    Dynasty Rankings: QB

    Heath Cummings says Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson could be big movers in Dynasty rankings...

  • david-johnson-7-1400.jpg

    Dynasty Rankings: RB

    Heath Cummings says 27 may be the new 30 at running back, and you need to plan your long-term...

  • juju-smith-schuster-1400.jpg

    Dynasty Rankings: WR

    Heath Cummings says JuJu Smith-Schuster and D.J. Moore are keeping the position young at the...