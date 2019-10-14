Lock (thumb) has been throwing for the past two weeks and is "ahead of schedule" in his rehab program, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

After being placed on injured reserve following the conclusion of the preseason, Lock is first eligible to begin practicing this week. Even if he does get in some on-field reps with the rest of the team, Lock's real test in practice won't come until Week 8, as the Broncos will face a quick turnaround for a Thursday night matchup with the Chiefs in Week 7. The Broncos can bring Lock back from IR as early as Week 9, but there's no guarantee the rookie will see any meaningful action this season, especially if starter Joe Flacco continues to keep Denver reasonably competitive.