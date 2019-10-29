Broncos' Drew Lock: Already medically cleared
Lock's right thumb received medical clearance "about two weeks" ago, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Since landing on IR with a sprained thumb during the preseason, Lock has been in recovery mode and hasn't gotten clearance to return to practice, the latter of which would open a 21-day evaluation period to be activated to the 53-man roster. With Joe Flacco tending to a potentially season-ending neck injury, the Broncos have turned to Brandon Allen to direct the offense, but Lock eventually may join the mix once he returns to the field. It's unclear if that'll be this week or later on this season, but practice squad member Brett Rypien likely will be called up while Lock gets up to speed.
