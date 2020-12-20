Lock completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 132 yards and one touchdown, adding five rushes for 37 yards with one lost fumble during Saturday's 48-19 loss to the Bills.

The sophomore signal-caller committed a lost fumble for a second straight game, with Saturday's instance resulting in a 21-yard scoop-and-score for Buffalo's Jerry Hughes. Denver's offense has committed a turnover in 14 consecutive games, as Lock's 13 interceptions stand behind only Carson Wentz for the 2020 league high. Despite Lock posting a career-best 149.5 passer rating last Sunday in a win over Carolina, questions regarding his future with the organization may loom into the offseason given yet another turbulent outing during Week 15. He'll have a chance to relive one of his shining achievements of the season in Denver's next matchup, facing a Chargers team against which he and the Broncos overcame a 24-3 deficit to secure a Week 8 win.