The Broncos activated Lock (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Lock was placed on the list after the entire Broncos quarterback room was deemed to be high-risk close contacts of Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday. All of Lock, Brett Rypien and practice-squad member Blake Bortles were ineligible to play this past Sunday against the Saints, leaving QB in the hands of wide receiver Kendall Hinton. With Lock back in the building, he'll be under center for Denver's next game Sunday night at Kansas City.