Lock finished the season having completed 254 of 443 passes for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He added 160 yards and three touchdowns on 44 carries.

Lock showed promise during his five-game audition in 2019 only to finish 2020 by providing little additional clarity as to whether he can be Denver's quarterback of the future. There are potential explanations abound: a truncated offseason, new scheme, lost star receiver in Courtland Sutton and very young supporting cast. Still, when Lock tossed some passes up for grabs deep down field rather than take the underneath throw or use his legs, those excuses largely went out the window. There is some reason for optimism, including the fact that Lock's two best statistical performances came during his final four games of the year, but it'd be a shock if Denver doesn't at least try to hedge its bet this offseason. That decision will likely come from the to-be-named general manager, who may or may not have been high on Lock coming out of the 2019 draft.