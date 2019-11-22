Coach Vic Fangio said Friday that it's possible Lock (thumb) could be activated from injured reserve Week 13, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Fangio said Lock has been "doing good when you factor in he hasn't done anything since August." Since being designated for return from IR on Nov. 12, Lock has worked with the scout team. The Broncos will have until Week 14 against the Texans to make a decision on the rookie second-round pick, who stands to be the backup to starting signal-caller Brandon Allen in the event that he does join the 53-man roster.