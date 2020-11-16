Lock (ribs) may not be able to suit up against the Dolphins on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lock managed to stay on the field for the entirety of Sunday's 37-12 loss to the Raiders despite playing with obvious discomfort, but it sounds like his chances of playing Week 11 are truly up in the air. Coach Vic Fangio said Monday that Lock is "pretty sore" and may not practice Wednesday, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com. Fangio also said that he wants Lock to "have a good week of preparation" before facing Miami's stout defense, so if the second-year signal-caller is indeed forced to miss significant practice time, Brett Rypien could be in line to start.