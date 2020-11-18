Lock (ribs) isn't "expected to do much, if anything" in practice Wednesday, but the Broncos are hopeful that he'll be able to increase his activity in workouts by the end of the week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though he played every snap Sunday in the Broncos' 37-12 loss to the Raiders, Lock emerged from the game with a muscle strain and bruising near his ribs. The core injury has prompted the Broncos to label Lock as day-to-day, and Rapoport predicts the signal-caller will be in line for more of a rest day Wednesday as the team begins Week 11 prep. The Broncos' first injury report of the week will reveal whether Lock was a limited or non-participant, but his involvement in practices Thursday and Friday will prove more telling with regard to his status for the game against the Dolphins this weekend. On a positive note, Rapoport notes that Lock is "feeling a lot better" in the days since the Raiders game, but Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel will be on hand as starting options in the event Lock can't gain clearance for the Week 11 contest.