Lock is nursing a muscle strain around his ribs, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Coach Vic Fangio has shed doubt on whether Lock will practice Wednesday, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, and Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that the 24-year-old could be unable to face the Dolphins on Sunday. Even in the event that Lock is forced to miss a week, the fact that he's avoided any broken bones would seem to indicate that his injury isn't a long-term issue. The Broncos have Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel on hand if a spot start at quarterback is needed.