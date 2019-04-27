Broncos' Drew Lock: Denver selects in second
The Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.
Lock was constantly linked to the Broncos for months now, making him a conventional projection for Denver at the 10th overall pick. They end up waiting more than a round but got him anyway, giving them a developmental backup with upside and a candidate to step in if Joe Flacco stumbles as starter. Lock (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) is a wild but toolsy quarterback with a strong arm and standout athleticism (4.69-second 40, 11.15 agility score), and despite his rough qualities he at least stands tall and maintains an aggressive demeanor as a passer. Whether his scattershot accuracy can be fixed mechanically is the question of whether he develops into a viable NFL starter, but he definitely needs development in this respect after completing only 56.9 percent of his career passes.
