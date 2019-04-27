The Broncos selected Lock in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 42nd overall.

Lock was constantly linked to the Broncos for months now, making him a conventional projection for Denver at the 10th overall pick. They end up waiting more than a round but got him anyway, giving them a developmental backup with upside and a candidate to step in if Joe Flacco stumbles as starter. Lock (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) is a wild but toolsy quarterback with a strong arm and standout athleticism (4.69-second 40, 11.15 agility score), and despite his rough qualities he at least stands tall and maintains an aggressive demeanor as a passer. Whether his scattershot accuracy can be fixed mechanically is the question of whether he develops into a viable NFL starter, but he definitely needs development in this respect after completing only 56.9 percent of his career passes.