Broncos' Drew Lock: Ditches hard cast
Lock (thumb) has replaced his hard cast with a removable brace, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Since Lock is on injured reserve, he still won't be able to return to the lineup until Week 8. It appears Lock is on the right track if the Broncos choose to bring him back, but that's still not guaranteed. They have backup Brandon Allen, who has zero career passing attempts in three years, on the roster, and it also depends on how Joe Flacco is playing at the time. If Flacco and the Broncos are struggling, however, the team may want to try out their rookie second-round pick under center.
