Former Rams quarterback Brandon Allen will serve as Denver's No.2 quarterback with Lock (thumb) being placed on injured reserve, Troy Renck of ABC 7 Denver reports.

It is worth noting that Allen, a third-year veteran, and Lock have exactly the same number of regular-season passes on their resumes -- zero. General manager John Elway and head coach Vic Fangio have both seemed open to keeping Lock on injured reserve the entire season, but that was before it was known who would come in as the No. 2. Though there is plenty of football to be played -- and injuries to be incurred -- before the Broncos decide who they will reactivate, bringing Lock back midway through the season to replace Allen makes more sense than activating the rookie to replace a more established backup such as Brian Hoyer.