Lock completed 21 of 27 pass attempts for 280 yards and four touchdowns, adding four yards over six carries while losing a fumble during Sunday's 32-27 win against Carolina.

Lock's second-quarter fumble led to a Panthers TD two plays later, but he otherwise enjoyed his most impressive statistical outing of 2020. Not once all season entering Sunday had the sophomore signal-caller thrown multiple TDs without committing an interception, while 280 passing yards marked Lock's second-greatest total of the year. His 149.5 passer rating is the third-highest in franchise history behind only Peyton Manning (rating of 157.2 in 2014) and John Elway (156.0 rating in 1995), per Patrick Smyth of the Broncos' official site. With Carson Wentz being the only player to rank higher on the dubious INTs-committed list entering Week 14, an improvement in the giveaway category is encouraging from the young Lock. He now prepares to face Buffalo on a short week, with the Broncos hosting the Bills on Saturday at 4:30 PM EST.