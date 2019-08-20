Lock said he suffered "just a little sprain" on his right thumb, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Lock's position makes the injury a much bigger deal than it would be for other players, but he at least seems to have avoided a long-term issue after X-rays on his right hand came back negative. Missed time in practice and/or the final two weeks of the preseason could help Kevin Hogan secure the No. 2 spot at quarterback -- something that already was being discussed the past few weeks. Lock has produced just 254 yards on 51 pass attempts (5.0 YPA) this preseason, but Hogan (3.5 YPA) somehow has been even worse.