Lock was forced out of Sunday's game versus the Steelers with a shoulder injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Lock was sacked by Bud Dupree in the first quarter and immediately went to the medical tent. He's considered questionable to return, and for the time being, Jeff Driskel will be under center for the Broncos.
