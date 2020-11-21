Lock (ribs) is expected to start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Lock suffered a "pretty severe strain and bruising" to his ribs in last week's loss to the Raiders, but he battled through it in practice this week and will give it a go Sunday. While he's still officially questionable, Lock is expected to be officially cleared when the Broncos reveal their inactive list 90 minutes before the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Brett Rypien will be Lock's primary backup in case he aggravates the injury.