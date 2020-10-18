Lock (shoulder) is expected to start under center Sunday versus the Patriots, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Lock's status will become official about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but he has avoided a setback and is good to go. The 2019 second-round pick was serviceable through the first two games, completing 23 of 24 passes (62 percent) for 236 yards and a touchdown. He'll be without both Noah Fant (ankle) and Melvin Gordon (illness) on Sunday, so Jerry Jeudy, Tim Patrick and Phillip Lindsay are expected to be Lock's top targets against the Patriots' sturdy pass defense.
