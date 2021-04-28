New Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater is expected to challenge Lock for the starting job, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

It was probably never realistic for Lock to make it through the offseason without the Broncos adding some competition, be it in the form of a rookie or veteran. He could still end up facing both, though it might be argued that Wednesday's trade for Bridgewater decreases the odds of Denver picking a QB in the early rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft. Either way, Lock will need to compete for a starting job this summer.