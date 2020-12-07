Lock (undisclosed) completed 15 of 28 pass attempts for 151 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.

Lock returned from a precautionary one-week absence that resulted in all three of the Broncos' quarterbacks on the 53-man roster sitting out Week 12 entirely. The enigmatic franchise quarterback appeared to be cool and collected on the road as a two-score underdog, leading his team to a halftime lead against the Chiefs with a little help from his defense. The 24-year-old even had a chance to win the contest in the closing moments until reality reared its ugly head and saw him throw his second interception to Tyrann Mathieu in narrow defeat. It should still be considered a step in the right direction, as overcoming expectations is not an easy thing to do at the professional level and also in the national spotlight. From a fantasy perspective, Lock simply isn't the prospect GM John Elway hoped he would be, as he has regressed to a 55 percent completion rate and a negative TD-to-INT ratio in his sophomore campaign. Aside from 2QB formats, there should be a better option available for fantasy managers heading into the most-important part of the fantasy schedule.