Broncos' Drew Lock: Gets huge bump to supporting cast
The Broncos invested three of their five picks during the first three rounds of the draft on offense, building around Lock for his sophomore campaign, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Lock went from second-round pick to injured reserve to surprise 4-1 starter all within the course of a few months. He flashed some big-time ability, particularly in Week 14 against Houston, despite having little in the way of established weapons opposite Courtland Sutton. That changed in a big way Thursday and Friday when the Broncos selected wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler in the first and second rounds, respectively, and followed up with the selection of Lloyd Cushenberry in the third round. Cushenberry figures to be a Day 1 starter at center, while Jeudy's smooth route running and Hamler's sub-4.3-40 speed could earn them starting roles as WR2 and WR3. Add in the investments the front office made in power back Melvin Gordon and guard Graham Glasgow in free agency, it all means that if Lock fails to establish himself as the franchise cornerstone in Year 2, it won't be for lack of support.
