The Broncos have officially announced the hiring of former Giants head coach Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator. The new mentor for Lock and the Broncos offense averaged 4.5 plays of 20 or more yards per game in two seasons in New York, sixth in the league Patrick Smyth, Denver's Executive Vice President of Public and Community Relations points out.

Just two weeks ago, head coach Vic Fangio was telling reporters that he did not expect to make changes to his staff. Things clearly changed Sunday as news of 2019 offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello's firing quickly made way for rumors that Shurmur was coming to Mile High. Shurmur will be Lock's fourth coordinator in as many years, but there is reason for longterm hope. Despite seldom having much talent or health at quarterback, Shurmur has developed a reputation as a playcaller capable of pushing the envelope downfield. That style seems to suit Lock's big arm and gunslinger mentality. Also, given his two unsuccessful campaigns as head coach, it seems unlikely that Shurmur will jump ship if Lock makes strides in 2020.