Though head coach Vic Fangio is safe, general manager John Elway's decision to move to a new role within the team and hire a new general manger may affect Lock's future, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.

As Allbright notes, Elway was inclined to give Lock a third season to prove that he's the team's answer at quarterback. Now, a new general manger -- presumably one without any ties to the Missouri product -- will head into the offseason with the ninth overall pick and some potential veteran options on the market. Lock, playing in a new offense and with a very young supporting cast, showed strides during Denver's final six games even though the stat line seldom looked pretty. During that span, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,436 yards, nine touchdowns, five interceptions and another touchdown on the ground. Still, that improvement amounted to a quarterback rating of 85.7, which -- extrapolated over the course of the season -- would have ranked 27th among qualifying quarterbacks.