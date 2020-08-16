Lock impressed during Sunday's practice, Benjamin Allbright of KOA News Radio reports.
Allbright, in particular, noted a beautiful deep ball Lock uncorked to Courtland Sutton. Lock impressed during his five-start audition to end the 2019 season with quarterback ratings of over 90 in three games despite playing with a depleted offensive line and little in the way of skill players. Expectations must be tempered as Lock is playing in a new scheme with a lot of young faces. Still, the early reports have been that rookies Jerry Jeudy and Lloyd Cushenberry are impressing and Lock is responding well to Pat Shurmur's scheme. Any sort of gelling at this stage should prompt excitement.